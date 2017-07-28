Featured
GoFundMe page started for family of 7-year-old victim of N.S. tractor accident
Sia Van Wyck, 7, died after being struck by a tractor in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County. (GoFundMe)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 12:29PM ADT
A GoFundMe campaign has been created for a young girl who died after being struck by a farm tractor in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.
Seven-year-old Sia Van Wyck sustained critical injuries on July 19 when she was accidently struck by the combine in Clementsvale, N.S., located roughly 25 kilometres east of Digby.
She was flown to hospital in Halifax, but later succumbed to her injuries.
Her family from Kennebunk, Maine is hoping the GoFundMe page will help cover their medical costs, which they predict to be between $20,000 and $25,000.
“Should we exceed our goal of $25,000, which it is hoped will cover the existing expenses, all further donations will be given to the family to use as they see fit,” the GoFundMe page states.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- N.S. police chief elects trial by judge alone on sex charges involving girl, 17
- N.S. man charged after allegedly driving 50 km/h over speed limit
- N.S. RCMP lay second-degree murder charge after fatal Hants County fire
- Parlee Beach no-swim advisory lifted after fifth consecutive day
- Pair of central Halifax buildings badly damaged by fire