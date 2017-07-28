

A GoFundMe campaign has been created for a young girl who died after being struck by a farm tractor in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

Seven-year-old Sia Van Wyck sustained critical injuries on July 19 when she was accidently struck by the combine in Clementsvale, N.S., located roughly 25 kilometres east of Digby.

She was flown to hospital in Halifax, but later succumbed to her injuries.

Her family from Kennebunk, Maine is hoping the GoFundMe page will help cover their medical costs, which they predict to be between $20,000 and $25,000.

“Should we exceed our goal of $25,000, which it is hoped will cover the existing expenses, all further donations will be given to the family to use as they see fit,” the GoFundMe page states.