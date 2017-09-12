

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A Halifax digital incubator has been handed $2 million in government cash to expand the city's tech footprint.

The non-profit Volta Labs -- established in 2013 by four entrepreneurs -- received $1.5 million Tuesday from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and $500,000 from the Nova Scotia government's Innovacorp.

A news release says the money will be used over three years for "educational programs, mentorship, community networking events and human resources" in hopes of creating new tech businesses.

Headquartered in a downtown office building, Volta says it has been home to 40 tech firms that employ more than 270 full-time staff.

It says 70 per cent of alumni are still in business.

Halifax touts itself as Canada's fifth largest tech hub, and Mayor Mike Savage recently expressed an interest in hosting Amazon's second headquarters in North America.

"Volta is a key contributor to building a high-tech, startup community where founders come together, learn from each other, grow their companies and build global markets," Halifax MP Andy Fillmore said in a statement.