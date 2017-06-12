

The Governor General was in the Maritimes Monday, recognizing extraordinary achievements by Eastern Canadians.

“This is a good country,” said Governor General David Johnston. “It is so because we have people who are prepared to do things that are not part of the ordinary to look after others,”

More than 50 people received honours and shared stories of bravery, resilience and goodwill.

One of the people receiving an award was Master Cpl. Kyle Button of Ormoncto, N.B.

“Following the tragic incident atTomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa, having witnessed a shooter fire at his comrade, he remained at the scene, and provided first aid,” said the Governor General.

“Every time I go by the statue of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa, I’m conscious of Corporal Cirillo having been slain there, and it was Corporal Button here from New Brunswick who was with him and rushed to his aid… And alas, could not save him.”

Also among those honoured was Liam Bernard, who fought to free a man from a burning vehicle near Melford, Nova Scotia.

“The truck is on fire, he’s in there asking for help. It was a matter of me going in one more time,” said Bernard.

Awards included Canadian Bravery Decorations and the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

