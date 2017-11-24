

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after he allegedly hijacked an ambulance in Annapolis County.

Annapolis District RCMP responded to a report of an ambulance being hijacked by a patient in Melvern Square shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

Police located the ambulance. A second ambulance that had been in the area also responded to the scene and the paramedics restrained the suspect on the ground.

The 45-year-old Greenwood man was arrested without incident. He was taken to hospital for assessment and held in custody overnight.

He is due to appear in Kentville provincial court to face charges of robbery, assault, and impaired driving.

The incident remains under investigation.