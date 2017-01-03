

The first day back to class after the holiday break was a sombre one for students in Sydney Mines as many are still grieving the loss of 15-year-old Kobe Pink.

Kobe’s body was found New Year’s Day along the shoreline near Pitt Street by a search and rescue team.

“We are here thinking about Kobe,” said Chris Clarke, Kobe’s friend. “How much of a good guy he was. He was a good buddy of mine and I'm not going to forget him, I can say that.”

As some students struggle to deal with their friend’s death, grief counsellors are doing their best to help everyone cope.

“We have four teams of guidance counsellors that serve as crisis teams in these types of events and they'll stay there as long as they're needed,” said Donnie Holland, acting co-ordinator of the Cape Breton Victoria Regional School Board.

Condolences continue to poor in from this small community on social media. A family friend has also set up a GoFundMe page to assist family members with any costs that may occur.

“I don't have much words for going to school without Kobe,” said friend Dave Mackeigan. “I was close to Kobe. I was his good friend.”

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating his death, as police may have played a role in the deceased leaving a residence Wednesday night.

It's believed Kobe was at a party on Peck Street when police showed up and the teenagers fled into a field. His body was found less than a kilometre from the house.

“He was always really funny and making everybody smile,” said friend MJ Hart. “He was just a great guy. I miss him. I wish I could have spent more time with him.”

His friends say it will be a rough few weeks as they grieve the death of a young teen taken too soon.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.