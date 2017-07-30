

Brad Perry , Bell Media Radio





Police in Fredericton say several people received non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle overnight.

Sgt. Jason Forward says first responders were called to the parking lot of a south side hotel around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

"The vehicle involved struck a small group of people gathered in the parking lot and then fled the scene," said Forward, Sunday morning.

The officer did not have information on how many people were struck, and said the matter remains under investigation.

Forward said officers also responded to a disturbance between two groups of people in the Prospect Street area around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

"One person reported being assaulted," said Forward. "The victim of the assault sustained undisclosed injuries and was being treated at the [Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital]."

No arrests have been made at this time, he said.

Forward said officers responded to a total of 40 calls overnight, which included the arrest of four impaired drivers.