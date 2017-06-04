

CTV Atlantic





A memorial has formed outside of Halifax’s Citadel High School following the death of beloved principal Wade Smith.

Candles and flowers are among the tributes left outside Smith’s office. He died Friday after battling stomach cancer.

Smith was also a basketball player, coach, and a mentor for many young students. He recently received the 2017 Sport Nova Scotia Chair’s Award for his contributions to sport in the province.

Smith was 50-years-old.