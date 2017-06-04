Featured
Growing memorial for beloved Halifax educator Wade Smith
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 12:20PM ADT
A memorial has formed outside of Halifax’s Citadel High School following the death of beloved principal Wade Smith.
Candles and flowers are among the tributes left outside Smith’s office. He died Friday after battling stomach cancer.
Smith was also a basketball player, coach, and a mentor for many young students. He recently received the 2017 Sport Nova Scotia Chair’s Award for his contributions to sport in the province.
Smith was 50-years-old.
Tributes for Wade Smith left outside his office at Citadel High School. (Allan April/CTV Atlantic)
Kelly Symonds laid flowers for Smith Saturday, and saw this rainbow over Citadel High School. (Kelly Symonds)
