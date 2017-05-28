Featured
Guaranteed $1 million Lotto 649 ticket sold in N.B.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 11:38AM ADT
Though there was no winning ticket for the $5-million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 jackpot, someone in the Maritimes may have become $1 million richer.
The guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Kings County, N.B.
Details on the prize winner will be released as soon as the winner comes forward to collect the prize.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10