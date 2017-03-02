Featured
Halifax area gas station targeted in early morning break-in
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 11:51AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 11:58AM AST
Halifax police are investigating a break and enter at the Esso on French Village Station Road in Upper Tantallon, N.S.
Police say shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a male suspect broke into the closed store causing damage to the front door.
The suspect is described as a man with a medium build, wearing a light coloured hoodie, jeans and dark footwear.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Police or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Police look for two men accused of asking three young girls to get in truck
- Halifax taxi driver found not guilty of sexually assaulting female passenger
- Illicit fentanyl being trafficked in Halifax, police warn public
- Halifax Police investigating pair of robberies
- Halifax area gas station targeted in early morning break-in
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10