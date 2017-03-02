

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are investigating a break and enter at the Esso on French Village Station Road in Upper Tantallon, N.S.

Police say shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a male suspect broke into the closed store causing damage to the front door.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build, wearing a light coloured hoodie, jeans and dark footwear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Police or Crime Stoppers.