

CTV Atlantic





The recent homicides of three men in the Halifax area have been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program as police continue to investigate their deaths.

The program offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

"Each death by violence is painful for the family and community involved," said Justice Minister Diana Whalen in a statement Wednesday. "We're adding these crimes to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program to encourage people who may have information to help solve these crimes."

Halifax Regional Police responded to Leaman Drive in Dartmouth around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2016 after receiving a call from a man who said he had been shot.

Officers found 48-year-old Rickey Walker behind John MacNeil Elementary School. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a separate case, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of shots fired on Cragg Avenue at 11:07 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2016. When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Terrence Patrick Izzard lying in front of his home. He was taken to hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.

The death of 22-year-old Tyler Keizer has also been added to the program. Police responded to a weapons call in the area of Gottingen and Falkland streets in Halifax shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2016.

Keizer died in hospital. The investigation revealed that he had been gunned down while sitting in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the homicides of Walker, Izzard or Keizer is asked to contact police or the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.