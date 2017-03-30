

CTV Atlantic





Two unsolved Halifax-area homicides have been added to the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program.

The program offers up to $150,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to a conviction in certain cases, including those of Jaumar Carvery and Angela Hall.

Officers found 21-year-old Carvery unconscious and unresponsive while responding to a report of shots fired near Olympic Court and Sunrise Walk in Halifax on May 3, 2008. Carvery was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead as a result of a gunshot wound.

Hall died in April 2011. Police responded to a call about an injured woman at 44 Primrose Street in Dartmouth on April 29. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy confirmed she was the victim of a homicide.

"If anyone has information about these terrible crimes, I urge them to share it," said Justice Minister Diana Whalen. "It's painful for families and the community when they wait so long for answers."

Police say both homicides have remained active investigations and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.