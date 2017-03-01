

CTV Atlantic





Residents in Bedford-West, N.S., say daily rock blasting in their community over the past couple weeks has shaken foundations and rattled nerves.

Resident Jeanette Low says Tuesday’s blast was the longest and strongest yet.

“It was a little more different than the other ones,” said Low. "It's enough that it would rattle a cup of tea. I'm kind of becoming desensitized to it.”

Bedford-West is no stranger to development. New homes and apartments have been popping up in the community for more than a decade.

Cheryl Pickens lives about 800 metres from the construction site. She's concerned about her home, and says a crack in her drywall formed recently after the blasting became more intense.

“(Tuesday) was bad. If I hadn't heard the smaller ones, I would have thought it was an earthquake," said Pickens. "Little drywall screws (are) popping here and there, more than I had seen in the past."

The blasting takes place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Project manager Mike Hanusiak says properties within a 300-metre radius of the blasting area are inspected before and after the project for any changes.

He also says this blasting is well within municipal bylaw regulations, including what he calls, “(Tuesday’s) rather large one.”

"A lot of these blasts have to do with atmospheric conditions and the nature and the depth of the blasts, so we'll work with our consultants to come up with a plan to reduce that," said Hanusiak.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is echoing Hanusiak’s statement.

"All of the blasting permit holders are currently operating within the requirements of the bylaw, this includes four permits that are currently held by West Bedford holdings out in the west Bedford area," said Tiffany Chase, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Meanwhile, Pickens is hopeful the blasting wraps up soon.

"With the French doors too, everything just rattles," she said.

Hanusiak says developers are working on a plan to alert residents that a blast is coming. Text messages are an option they’ve been looking at.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.