The federal government has announced it will contribute $66 million to a new Halifax Armoury at Willow Park, but some are wondering if the money is being well spent.



Work on the new armoury is already well underway. The state-of-the-art building will be a new home for three military units.



“The most important thing though, is it's going to relieve the overcrowding and congestion in the North Park armoury overlooking the Commons and give these three units their own place of business," said Halifax MP Andy Fillmore.



In addition to the armoury work, the federal government is also upgrading some pavement at Shearwater and working on the jetties at the Halifax dockyard.



Veteran's advocate Peter Stoffer says infrastructure spending for the military is sorely needed, but he feels cash is needed more elsewhere.



“If you're going to do that for the buildings, you would hope that more, or the same amount of money would be paying attention to the needs of the men and women within the services," said Stoffer.



Independent security analyst Ken Hansen says government will see a payoff in political capital for the investment.



"The government will see the money spent, they will see things being accomplished, they will see jobs, structure, efficiencies, and of course, that will all be money in the bank come election times."



The new armoury is slated to open in the fall of 2018, which will likely prompt another round of government announcements about money that's already spent.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.