

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX - An outspoken Halifax marijuana advocate says the Crown has told him it is withdrawing all charges related to three raids at his cannabis shop.

Chris Enns made the announcement today in front of a group of about 30 supporters on the steps of the provincial courthouse in downtown Halifax.

Enns' business, Farm Assists, had been raided as part of ongoing trafficking investigations by police in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

He made the announcement ahead of a scheduled appearance today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The Crown has yet to confirm that the charges will be dropped.

However, Enns says the move is validation for medical cannabis users and for providers.