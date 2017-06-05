

A historic makeover is making some noise and changing the landscape of a popular Halifax park. Fort Needham Memorial Park is under construction as part of the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion, but some changes have people the community concerned.

Usually, the park is a quiet escape in north end Halifax, but it is now a major construction zone, with heavy equipment operators at work transforming the park.

The area was once known as the neighbourhood of Richmond before it was levelled to the ground during the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

"HRM is investing $2.7 million into upgrading the park, so it is in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion,” says Halifax Regional Municipality construction manager Jeff Spares.

The north end community was rebuilt, but the parks green space was reserved to reflect and remember the 2,000 victims of the Maritime disaster.

Neighbours say there should be a balance between a memorial site and community meeting place. Despite a petition, the park’s tennis court is gone due to construction and won't be rebuilt.

"I know a lot of people on the street minded the tennis courts being taken away because the kids used the courts a lot for street hockey,” says visitor Amy Mains.

There are also concerns about the size of the popular off-leash dog park being reduced.

"I think many of us that have pets are concerned about how the off-leash area will be changed,” says Irene Oberman.

Early plans also put in question the future of community gardens, but those are staying. Some gardeners say they are looking forward to growing changes in the park.

In addition to park improvements, all of the roads and sidewalks leading to the park will also be upgraded.

"Any improvements will help,” says Leslie Reynolds. “We really need something done with walkway here, for sure.”

The project is expected to be complete this fall.

