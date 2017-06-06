

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax councillor is calling for the automatic suspension of any cab driver accused of sexual assault in the future.

On Tuesday, members of the Halifax Regional Council's Standing Appeals Committee heard from Angela Jeffrey-Haynes, a victim services caseworker for Halifax Regional Police.

Jeffrey-Haynes was at council to brief the committee on how to better accommodate victims of sexual assault who may choose to testify when a cab driver's licence is up for renewal.

"It is very challenging and very difficult when victims do come forward to present in that kind of space. I know a number of them who have had the opportunity to come in but refused because of the anxiety and fear," says Jeffrey-Haynes

Police say this is not related to the trial of a former taxi driver acquitted on a charge of sexual assault. His licence had been suspended but the appeals committee overturned that suspension. When his licence expired, he didn’t apply for a new one.

Darshan Virk has driven a taxi for 45 years. He says before amalgamation, police were in charge of taxi licences, and he'd like to see them in charge once again.

"The police should have that authority, they did have that authority but it was taken away from them. It should go back to them again," says Virk.

David Hendsbee, the councillor of Preston-Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore, agrees.

“Perhaps we should put the industry on notice that if any such occurrence should occur in the future, the municipality will not accept any of this. We will have a zero tolerance policy that if that occurs, than your cab licence should be suspended automatically,” says Hendsbee.

However, a Halifax lawyer says that suggestion could be in violation of Canada’s legal system.

"It has become very popular to presume the guilt of someone, who really has just had an allegation made against them," says Michael Scott, a partner at Patterson Law.

"Bringing in the complainant to give their evidence seems to be a way of circumventing the trial process and simply having city council run their own trials which frankly they’re not in any position to do,” says Scott.

Halifax Regional Council ordered a staff report in March to look at the issue.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April