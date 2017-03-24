

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax home has been damaged by an early-morning fire.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency was called to the 6900 block of Bayers Road around 5:40 a.m. Friday.

The basement apartment of the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

“Contained mostly to the first floor and the basement; significant damage on all floors with heat and smoke though,” said Halifax Fire Division Commander Chuck Bezanson.

One man was home at the time. He managed to escape with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.