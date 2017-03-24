Featured
Halifax home damaged by early-morning fire
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency was called to the 6900 block of Bayers Road around 5:40 a.m. Friday.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 8:24AM ADT
A Halifax home has been damaged by an early-morning fire.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency was called to the 6900 block of Bayers Road around 5:40 a.m. Friday.
The basement apartment of the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.
“Contained mostly to the first floor and the basement; significant damage on all floors with heat and smoke though,” said Halifax Fire Division Commander Chuck Bezanson.
One man was home at the time. He managed to escape with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Boy, 14, charged with child porn after N.S. RCMP search Kingston home
- 'A long time coming': Victim's family relieved after police make arrest in cold case
- Police seek missing Dartmouth woman who requires medical treatment
- Halifax home damaged by early-morning fire
- New N.S. mother in hospital battling flesh-eating disease
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10