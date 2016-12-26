

Maritime basketball lovers got a Boxing Day gift on Monday as the National Basketball League of Canada tipped off its 2016-17 season.

The defending champion Halifax Hurricanes raised their championship banner before taking on the Moncton Miracles in the opening game of the season.

It's going to be a new-look Hurricanes squad trying to defend last season’s title. The team has just three players returning and a new coach.

"This is where it all started for me, so to loop that back and come back here is pretty special," said Hurricanes head coach Mike Leslie.

A native of Amherst, Leslie has been a basketball coach for over 30 years, spending the last four years as an assistant with the Island Storm.

He knows first-hand how competitive East Coast basketball can be.

"On any given night anybody can beat a team,” Leslie said. “That's been the history in the Atlantic division for sure. Is highly competitive, good, tough basketball with a lot of skill and talent on display."

American Ta'quan Zimmerman was picked by the Hurricanes 10th overall in the draft. He's familiar with basketball in Canada, having played a season at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia.

"I guess people think about Canada as more of a hockey country or whatever, but the basketball is not bad out here,” Zimmerman said. “When I was in college here it was a pretty good league.”

It's an important season for all the franchises in the league's Atlantic division. There's new ownership in Saint John and Moncton, and a brand new expansion franchise in Sydney.

"We really believe the Atlantic division is unique, and we really need to make sure we're aware of unique issues that they have, fewer people than Ontario, a little bit further distances, but we think it can be a dynamic place,” said NBLC commissioner David Magley.

There were also questions as to whether Moncton would actually have a team this season after they struggled to find local ownership, but the league has stepped in to keep the market in play.

"That's the thing that keeps us not walking away from Moncton,” Magley said. “A, the geographical proximity with the rest of the Maritimes, but B, those fans, they're staying there, they believe and want it so bad so we have to fight all we can to make that work."

Players and coaches alike taking their best shot to make the new NBL Canada season a success – both on and off the court.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.