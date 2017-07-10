

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax limousine driver whose car caught fire while on the job, says the blaze could impact future business.

Tye Ali’s stretch limo burst into flames over the weekend while he waited for a wedding party to take photos at the Halifax Public Gardens.

Ali has been in the car service business for over 25 years, but says he's never seen anything like Saturday’s fire.

"I see smoke coming out of the cabin, so I quickly run up to the front door to grab a fire extinguisher, but the heat is so intense I can't even grab that."

Ali believes the fire started in the electrical unit behind the passenger seat, but won't know for sure. The vehicle wasn't insured for fire so there won't be an investigation to determine the cause.

“It’s a loss,” says Ali. “I'm upset, but luckily no one was hurt and that's the main thing."

Despite the rough start to the day, the wedding party was in good spirits Saturday, cracking jokes and calmly taking photos.

The couple lost their marriage license and some money, but they will be compensated.

Now, Ali is concerned the fire could impact other clients. Besides the vehicle, the fire also destroyed a log book which contained all of Ali’s bookings.

The log book was Ali’s only record of bookings and he is concerned about missing possible pickups.

"I know I have bookings,” says Ali. “I just don't know when and where to go to."

While shopping for a new vehicle to replace the destroyed limo, Ali is filling bookings with other vehicles in his fleet. His limos are now covered for fire damage.

Ali is encouraging clients to call him to confirm bookings.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.