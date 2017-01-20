

CTV Atlantic





A 53-year-old Halifax man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a hospital employee and then fled from police.

Halifax Regional Police received a complaint around 8 a.m. Thursday that a man had assaulted a staff member at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre and threatened others.

Police tried to stop the man from leaving the parking lot in his pickup truck, but they say he refused to stop.

Police pursued the truck north on Robie Street and then onto Quinpool Road, where they say the truck briefly drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic. Several vehicles pulled over, but there were no collisions or injuries.

Police followed the truck and found it stopped behind an apartment building in the 600 block of St. Margaret’s Bay Road.

The driver was arrested at the scene without incident.

He is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Feb. 28 to face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, assault, and uttering threats.