

CTV Atlantic





A 22-year-old Halifax man is in custody after he allegedly assaulted a woman inside her Dartmouth home early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say shortly after midnight, officers were called to the first block of Albro Lake Road.

The 46-year-old victim told officers that a man came to her door around 11:30 p.m. and told her someone was throwing rocks at her house.

After the woman checked outside her home and didn’t find damage, she allegedly returned to find the suspect inside her house.

Police say the suspect grabbed the woman and hit her with what is believed to be the butt of a gun. They say he also threatened to harm the woman’s family.

The woman was able to escape the home and contact police.

Police say officers located the man outside of the home, heading towards Victoria Road. They say the suspect appeared to lose consciousness and was transported to hospital, where he was treated and released back into custody.

Officers seized a firearm on Lahey Road Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect has not yet been charged and police do not believe it was a random act.