

CTV Atlantic





A 22-year-old Halifax man arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Dartmouth has been released without charges.

Halifax Regional Police responded to Albro Lake Road early Wednesday morning after receiving a report that a man had broken into a home and assaulted a woman.

The 46-year-old woman told police a man came to her door around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and told her that someone was throwing rocks at her home. Police say the woman went outside to check, but she didn’t notice any damage.

When she went back inside, she told police she found a man inside her home. Police say the man grabbed her and hit her with what she believed to be the butt of a gun. He also allegedly threatened to harm her family.

The woman managed to get away and ran out of the home. The suspect also fled the scene, headed down Albro Lake Road, toward Victoria Road.

Police quickly located the man and took him into custody. They say he appeared to lose consciousness, so he was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released back into police custody.

A firearm was later located on Lahey Road and seized by a member of the forensic identification unit for analysis.

However, police said Thursday that the man arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charges and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators don’t believe the incident was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.