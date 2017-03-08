

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Police have charged a man in relation to seven robberies that occurred over the last month, one in Dartmouth and six in Halifax.

On Feb. 11, sometime after 2 a.m., a man entered the Needs convenience store in the Shell Gas Station at 2616 Robie St. and demanded cash. He left the store on foot, no one was hurt.

Later that day, around 2 p.m., police were called to a robbery at the C-Shop at 6141 Young St. A man demanded money from the cashier, before fleeing the scene.

On March 1, just after 9 p.m., Griffin's Smoke Shop at 2651 Windsor St. was held up. A man demanded cash, before leaving on foot.

On March 6, at 1:45 p.m., a man entered Griffin's Smoke Shop, at 210 Wyse Rd. in Dartmouth and demanded money.

On March 7, police were called to Scotia Square at around 9:40 a.m. where a man had entered two stores and demanded money after making a small purchase.

Finally, on March 8, near 9:45 a.m., a man demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk at Griffin's Smoke Shop, at 6976 Mumford Rd. A nearby security guard chased down and apprehended the suspect a short distance away.

Anthony James Guitard, 29, of Halifax has been charged with five counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

Guitard is scheduled to appear Wednesday at Halifax Provincial Court to face charges.