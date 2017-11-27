

CTV Atlantic





A 33-year-old man is facing charges after a 38-year-old man was stabbed in Halifax last week.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of Barrington Street at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the victim had been involved in an altercation with another man, who allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

Patrol officers spotted the suspect in the 2100 block of Gottingen Street on Friday. Police say the man fled the scene on foot after officers advised him he was under arrest, but he was quickly taken into custody in the 2200 block of Maitland Street.

Justin Wade Sooley of Halifax was held in custody over the weekend. He is due to appear in court Monday to face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest, and five counts of breaching a probation order.

Police say Sooley and his alleged victim are known to one another, and the stabbing wasn't a random act.

Police say Sooley will also face additional charges unrelated to the incident, but didn’t offer any further details.