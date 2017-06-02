Featured
Halifax man charged with making child pornography
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 3:55PM ADT
A 45-year-old man is facing a charge of making child pornography after a search of his home back in May.
Halifax Regional Police say they began their investigation on April 24 after receiving information regarding online child pornography.
Police say the pornography involved text message conversations and private message conversations on a social media site about sexual activity involving children.
“The conversations were between a 45-year-old Halifax man and other adults who notified authorities,” says Const. Dianne Penfound in a news release.
Officers searched the suspect’s home in the 5600 block of Atlantic Street on May 17 and seized a number of electronic devices.
The suspect was arrested in the home without incident.
Robyn Trent Boswick, 45, of Halifax appeared in court the day of his arrest to face one count of making child pornography.
