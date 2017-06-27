Featured
Halifax man charged with second-degree murder in woman's 2011 death
Angela Hall was found injured in the hallway of a building in Dartmouth on April 29, 2011. She died in hospital a short time later. (Nova Scotia Justice Department)
A Halifax man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in Dartmouth six years ago.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person at a building on Primrose Street at 8:21 p.m. on April 29, 2011.
When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Angela Patricia Hall in the hallway. She was taken to hospital, where she died a short time later.
Police arrested 25-year-old Christian Enang Clyke, who was already in custody on an unrelated matter, on Tuesday. Clyke is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday to face a charge of second-degree murder.
Police say the investigation into Hall’s death is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.
