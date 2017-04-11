Featured
Halifax man faces charge after hit-and-run incident
A man is facing a charge after he allegedly fled the scene of a collision in Halifax on April 4, 2017.
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 1:18PM ADT
A 31-year-old Halifax man is facing a charge in connection with a hit-and-run incident last week.
Halifax Regional Police received a report shortly after 2 p.m. last Tuesday that a car had struck a number of vehicles.
Police say the red Mazda 3 was turning right onto Duffus Street from Novalea Drive when the driver struck a cab and lost control of the vehicle. He then travelled into a parking lot, where he struck three parked cars.
The driver and his passenger fled the area on foot, leaving the car at the scene.
No one was injured.
The driver turned himself in to police headquarters Wednesday evening. He is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on May 11 to face a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
