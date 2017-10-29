

CTV Atlantic





A 43-year-old Halifax man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a driver with a knife on Sunday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Skylark Street and Melody Drive in Halifax around 12:27 p.m.

Officers say the victim was travelling north on the Bedford Highway when he honked his horn at another vehicle that was merging toward him.

Both vehicles turned left on Melody Drive and the first vehicle stopped at the intersection.

Police say the driver got out of his vehicle and threatened the other driver with violence while holding a knife.

The suspect returned to his vehicle and left the area.

The suspect’s vehicle was later located at the intersection of Flamingo Drive and Skylark Street and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police say they recovered the knife and no one was injured.

The suspect has been released from police custody and will appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

He is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.