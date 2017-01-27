Featured
Halifax man facing child pornography charges
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 6:02PM AST
A Halifax man faces child pornography charges after a search of his residence in December 2016.
Police arrested 18-year-old Walter James Yamoyan Ireneo of Halifax at a residence in the 100 block of Harlington Crescent.
On Dec. 15, 2016, investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation Unit searched a residence in the 100 block of Harlington Crescent and seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis. The investigation began after police received a tip regarding online child pornography.
Ireneo is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday, to face charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.