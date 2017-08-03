

CTV Atlantic





A 38-year-old man from Halifax is facing child pornography charges after a search of a home on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police say they began an investigation on April 13 after receiving information regarding a nude picture of a young child on a social media site.

On Thursday around 7:40 a.m., officers conducted a search of a home in the 5800 block of West Street and seized a document as well as number of electronic devices for forensic analysis

Darrell James Smith of Halifax was arrested without incident and charged with one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

He appeared in court on Thursday and is being held in custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday.