

CTV Atlantic





A 31-year-old man is facing charges after a 38-year-old man was allegedly stabbed with a box cutter in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Gottingen and Falkland streets around 4:45 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a man with stab wounds to his hand. He told police he had been involved in a dispute with a man, who allegedly produced a box cutter and swung it at him, striking him in the hand.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police located the suspect in the area of Divas Lane and Adams Avenue at 4:52 p.m. and arrested him without incident.

The Halifax man is due to appear in court Wednesday to face weapons and assault charges related to the incident.