The 2010 shooting death of a young Halifax man has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a shooting on Jarvis Lane on Oct. 16, 2010. When they arrived, officers found 21-year-old Donald Jermaine Stevenson suffering from a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The Nova Scotia Justice Department is now offering up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Stevenson’s death.

“We hope that adding Donald's case to the rewards program will motivate someone to come forward with what they know about his murder," said Halifax Regional Police Supt. Jim Perrin.

"Investigators have been working to advance this case and the monetary incentive may be just what's needed to encourage someone to share information that could help us solve Donald's murder."

"Families deserve closure when they lose a loved one to violence," added Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey. "I join the police in asking for anyone with information to please come forward if you know something about this crime."

Anyone with information about Stevenson’s death is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.