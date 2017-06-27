

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested after police responded to a report of an impaired driver on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103.

Police stopped a vehicle between exits 11 and 12 in Oakhill, N.S. around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the driver provided a false name and said he didn’t have any identification. However, the officers determined the man was 51-year-old Paul Michael Lucas, who was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for an alleged parole violation.

Officers searched the vehicle and seized a quantity of pills.

Lucas was held in RCMP custody and taken to Bridgewater provincial court for the alleged parole violation. He will be transferred into the custody of Correctional Services Canada.

Lucas is due back in Bridgewater provincial court on July 19 to face charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug and obstruction of justice.

Police say further charges are pending.