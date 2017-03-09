

The Canadian Press





MIRAMICHI, N.B. -- Two Halifax men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison appeared briefly in court Thursday.

Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott, who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting, allegedly attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on July 31.

The two appeared in Miramichi provincial court by video link from Renous. Both had buzzcuts and sat quietly in blue t-shirts, saying only "yes" when asked to confirm they understood what was happening.

The case was adjourned until April 27 to allow the defence time for "further consultations." The two still need to make a plea and elect type of trial.

Oland had been jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father, businessman Richard Oland.

The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner was released on bail in October after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

Muise was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Brandon Hatcher in December 2010 in a gun battle in suburban Halifax, and is serving a life sentence.

Marriott was sentenced to 15 years for a 2008 drug shooting outside the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.