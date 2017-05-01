

CTV Atlantic





A woman, who says she didn't even know she was pregnant, and who delivered a healthy baby boy at a Halifax grocerystore, has returned to the scene of the birth with her special delivery.

Staff at the Bayer’s Lake Superstore sprang into action Friday to help Ashleigh Miller Cross deliver an eight pound baby boy in their public washroom.

On Monday, they were both back at the store to thank the people who helped baby Ezra make his unexpected debut.

"I especially want to thank the staff here, Malcolm and the lady who helped me in the bathroom straightaway, she was right there with me,” said Miller Cross. “The staff, the IWK, the ambulance and paramedics, Siri you came and helped me.”

Of the many who were there that day, Miller Cross said the stores assistant manager is the one face she recognizes the most.

“I guess I made an impression, like she made an impression on me,” says Malcolm Comeau.

The family welcomed another baby named Mia just 10 months ago, but they didn't know Ashleigh was pregnant and that their family would grow so fast.

“I really had no idea, I presumed I hadn't lost any weight because I only had Mia 10 months ago,” says Miller Cross. “So I mean, I didn't grow any extra, so it's just the same size, no cravings."

At Monday’s reunion, Superstore presented the family with 52 weeks’ worth of diapers for the newborn. The grocery store chain is currently running a campaign called Market Moments, celebrating special moments with customers, and the family’s story has been capturing national attention.

"We now have a customer that made a special moment for us,” says Comeau.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett