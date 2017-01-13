

Parents in one Halifax-area neighbourhood say they’re fed up with having to face cold temperatures and snowy sidewalks to walk their young children to school after their bus was taken away.

Sonya Prosser and her friend Alee Garden say they now have to walk their children two kilometres to Fairview Heights Elementary School every day, which can be difficult as they both have young babies.

“I check the weather every morning, the day before, just to make sure it’s going to be safe for even my 11-month-old to go out,” says Prosser.

“It’s really far. It’s almost a good two hours to get there and back with five kids, and it’s so cold now,” says Garden. “They’re cold, they don’t want to do it.”

But the Halifax Regional School Board says the vehicle that used to take their children to school was only a courtesy bus, and that students within a certain radius of the school are not required to be bussed in.

Students were originally allowed to hop on the bus because there was enough room for them, but now the bus is full. The school board says bussing is provided to students in Grade Primary who live 2.4 kilometres or more from school.

But Prosser doesn’t think it’s fair a young child should have to walk that far in the cold winter months.

“I would just like our bus back, at least for the cold,” she says. “It’s freezing right now. At least maybe until the snow is gone.”

Prosser says she’s also uncomfortable with the fact that she and her children have to cross a busy intersection where there are no crossing guards.

“Since I’ve been here there’s been three accidents,” she says.

Prosser says parents in the area even tried to rally together to raise money for a bus, but it didn’t come through.

“I know I had my kids, and I love my kids, but it’s still not practical to be trying to drag three kids across the street,” says Prosser.

She and Garden say even crossing guards would make the situation more bearable, and they hope to see some kind of change before the school year is over.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Suzette Belliveau