Halifax police ask for public’s help in locating 16-year-old boy
Police say 16-year-old Tevin Campbell hasn't been seen since Thursday. (Halifax Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 5:23PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are asking for your help in finding 16-year-old Tevin Campbell.
According to a press release issued on Friday, Tevin was last seen in the 100 block of Larry Uteck Boulevard on Thursday.
Police do not believe Tevin has been met with foul play, but they are worried about his well-being.
Tevin is described as a 5’6”, 110-pound black male.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
