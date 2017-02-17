

A memorial page has popped up on social media for a woman who Halifax Regional Police say is missing, but believe is still alive.

Police issued a news release Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Jade Eleanor Fielding.

They say Fielding was reported missing on Jan. 13, but that her family hasn’t heard from her since Sept. 10, 2016.

A Facebook page titled “Remembering Jade Eleanor Fielding” says she was born in 1985 and died in 2016.

There are 46 members in the group, some of whom have written memorial messages.

Police say they are aware of the Facebook page, but they believe Fielding is alive. They say they are concerned for her well-being, although there is no information to suggest she has met with foul play.

Fielding is described as a Chinese woman with long black hair and brown eyes. She is roughly five-foot-three inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.