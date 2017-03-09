

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in the case of a man who was found unconscious after he tried to hang himself in a jail cell last summer.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team says the 47-year-old man was arrested on the grounds of the Nova Scotia Hospital in Dartmouth on Aug. 22, 2016 for being intoxicated in a public place.

SIRT says the man had been drinking and was “acting oddly and aggressively” towards an employee and security guards at the hospital.

The man was taken to Halifax Regional Police headquarters at 10:25 p.m.

SIRT says, 17 minutes later, officers were conducting a routine check when they found the man unconscious in his cell. It says the man had been trying to hang himself with his sweater.

However, SIRT says the officers followed reasonable procedures and performed the usual prisoner checks in accordance with standard practice. It says the officers administered the appropriate emergency aid and called for EHS to attend.

It also says that, while the man had been acting strange, he wasn’t overly intoxicated, and gave no indication that he was depressed or considering taking his own life. It says the officers following reasonable procedures that night and performed the usual prisoner checks in accordance with standard practice.

As a result, SIRT says there are no grounds to lay charges.

As for the man, SIRT says his condition was initially very dire, and while he has recovered significantly, he continues to suffer from a serious brain injury.