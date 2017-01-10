

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in over a month.

Merissa Purdy was last seen around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2016 in the area of Gottingen and Brunswick streets.

She was reported missing to police on Jan. 2.

Police say there is no information to suggest Purdy has met with foul play, but they are concerned for her well-being as she has a medical condition and requires medication.

Purdy is described as an indigenous female with medium-length red hair and hazel eyes. She is five-foot-three inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

A clothing description is not available.

Anyone with information on Purdy’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.