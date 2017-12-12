

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are renewing calls for clues as they continue to investigate the case of a man who disappeared 20 years ago.

Daniel Baker left a home on Preston Street in Halifax around 11 p.m. on Dec. 12, 1997. Police say he was going to walk to a restaurant on Quinpool Road, but they haven’t been able to confirm whether he made it to his destination.

Baker, who was 40 years old at the time, was never seen again.

Police say Baker alternated his residency between Halifax and Bridgewater for many years before moving back to Halifax in July 1997.

Baker is described as six-foot-one and 155 pounds, with short, dark blonde hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue, red, and white dress shirt, blue jeans, a black suede jacket, white Reebok sneakers, and black leather gloves.

Baker would be 60 years old today.

Baker’s disappearance is part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact police.