

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate the murder of Jason MacCullough, 18 years after his death.

The body of the 19-year-old man was found on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999.

Police believe MacCullough was passing through the area while walking home and used the well-known shortcut between the buildings.

Investigators also believe there were several people in the area who witnessed MacCullough’s death. They are urging those people to come forward to report anything they remember about that day, “no matter how small the detail.”

Police believe MacCullough’s murder was a random act, as there is no indication he was involved in any type of criminal activity.

MacCullough’s death has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to a conviction in certain cases.