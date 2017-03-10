

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate the murder of Edwin ‘Michael’ Forgeron, 10 years after his death.

Forgeron’s friends found his body at a residence on Convoy Avenue in Halifax on March 9, 2007. He was 31 at the time of his death.

His death was ruled a homicide and investigators believe there are people who have information who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.