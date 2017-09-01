

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are again turning to the public for information a year after the shooting death of Rickey Walker of Dartmouth.

Police responded to Leaman Drive in Dartmouth around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2016 after receiving a call from a man who said he had been shot.

Officers found 48-year-old Rickey Walker behind John MacNeil Elementary School. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have yet to make any arrests.

Anyone with information on Walker’s death is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.