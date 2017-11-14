

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are again turning to the public for information on the murder of 58-year-old Terrance Patrick Izzard.

Officers responded to Cragg Avenue in Halifax on Nov. 14, 2016 around 11 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area.

Izzard was found at the scene suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Izzard’s death was later ruled a homicide.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve his murder, and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” Halifax Regional Police said in a press release.

Anyone with information on Izzard’s murder is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.