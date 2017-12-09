

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police responded to a pair of robberies early Saturday morning.

At 2:42 a.m., police were called to a robbery in the parking lot of Saint Mary's University at Inglis St. and Tower Rd.

The male victim told officers that he cut through the parking lot on his way home, when he was approached by a man who demanded he turn over all his money. The victim refused and yelled at the suspect, causing the suspect to run away towards Robie St. Four other males were observed running away with the suspect.

The suspect is desribed as a white male in his 20's, approximately 5'8"-5'9" and was wearing a multicoloured scarf around his face, exposing only his eyes. He was wearing a grey hoodie with blue on the front. There is no description of the other four males.

At 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at Buddy Daye St. and Gerrish Lane.

Police say two victims, a male and a female, were walking home together when they were approached by two male suspects wearing hoodies. One suspect demanded the female victim give up her purse and sprayed her in the face with bear spray.

The male victim was able to fend off the suspect and grabbed the bear spray from him. Both suspects took off in an unknown direction.

Police say K9 units were able to locate the females purse and the can of bear spray. All contents of the purse were accounted for. There is no description of the suspect available at this time.