Halifax Regional Police are investigating after the body of an adult man was found along the shoreline in Bedford.

Police were called to the area of Shore Drive and Hatchery Lane after the body was found around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Forensic Identification Units processed the area until midmorning.

Police are trying to positively identify the man and contact family.

The man’s death is currently not being treating as suspicious.