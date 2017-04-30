Featured
Halifax police investigating after body found along Bedford shoreline
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 12:25PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after the body of an adult man was found along the shoreline in Bedford.
Police were called to the area of Shore Drive and Hatchery Lane after the body was found around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Forensic Identification Units processed the area until midmorning.
Police are trying to positively identify the man and contact family.
The man’s death is currently not being treating as suspicious.
