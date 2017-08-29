

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious incident in which a man allegedly took a child out of a shopping cart while the boy’s mother was loading items into her vehicle.

Police say the woman and her two children left the Walmart on Chain Lake Drive and walked to her vehicle in the parking lot around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

As she was putting items in her vehicle, police say the woman looked up and saw a man she didn’t know holding her two-year-old son, who had been seated in the shopping cart.

Police say the woman reached over and took the child from his arms, and he then walked away.

Investigators are trying to locate the suspect, who is described as a white man in his 40s with short blond hair. He is roughly six feet tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, and dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incidents is asked to contact police.