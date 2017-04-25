

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Bayers Lake.

Police were called to Chain Lake Drive just after 4 p.m. Monday.

A woman told police she had been walking near the Winners store when a man she didn’t know started to engage her in conversation.

Police allege the man tried to kiss the woman and then sexually assaulted her over top of her clothing. The woman broke away from the man and ran to safety.

The suspect is described as a grey-haired black man in his 60s. He was wearing a blue jacket at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.