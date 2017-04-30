

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was assaulted inside a hotel room early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Chebucto Inn on Lady Hammond Road around 8 a.m., where the man told officers he was assaulted by men he didn’t know.

The 39-year-old man said he was invited into a hotel room, where the assault happened. He also said the men left in a car after the assault.

Police say there are no descriptions of the men available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.